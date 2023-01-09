TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23

-
ALSO READ
BSNL gets Centre's nod to sign Rs 26,821 crore 4G deal with TCS: Report
BSNL bailout: On revival and 4G launch, employees have fingers crossed
TCS set to win $2-billion deal from BSNL for 4G and 5G roll-out
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
Union Cabinet approves BSNL revival plan worth Rs 1.64 trillion
-
The headcount at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest employer in the private sector, reduced in the third quarter of FY23.
The employee strength went down by 2,197 over the previous quarter, taking its headcount to 613,974 in Q3FY23 from 616,171 in Q2.
This is the first time since Q1FY21 that the headcount has come down.
However, the management said the dip was not owing to any growth issues or global uncertainties but rather due to the overall hiring the company did in the previous financial year.
TCS said this drop did not mean that hiring for next year would come down.
Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said in FY24 the company would hire in the range of 120,000-150,000.
Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, said: “We made significant investment in terms of hiring fresh talent last financial year as well as over the last two quarters in this financial year. We have invested in making these people productive. That investment is now taking shape, coupled with all the cost-efficiency measures.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU