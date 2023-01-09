JUST IN
NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt RCap's CoC voting for second auction
RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge
Uncertainty prevails over NMDC's Nagarnar steel bidding in Chhattisgarh
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors
Reliance Jio announces launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities
Air India didn't report second peeing incident to DGCA; notice issued
Cleartrip says aiming for growth in flight tickets, hotels business in 2023
PVR aims to operate 1,000 screens by FY24-end, invest Rs 300 cr: JMD
Gyscoal Alloys' profit jumps to Rs 2.20 cr in Q2; revenue from ops rises
TGBL joins hands with PMC to extract clean, green hydrogen from waste
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt RCap's CoC voting for second auction
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23

This is the first time since Q1FY21 that the headcount has come down

Topics
TCS | workplace

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
Photo: Shutterstock

The headcount at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest employer in the private sector, reduced in the third quarter of FY23.

The employee strength went down by 2,197 over the previous quarter, taking its headcount to 613,974 in Q3FY23 from 616,171 in Q2.

This is the first time since Q1FY21 that the headcount has come down.

However, the management said the dip was not owing to any growth issues or global uncertainties but rather due to the overall hiring the company did in the previous financial year.

TCS said this drop did not mean that hiring for next year would come down.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said in FY24 the company would hire in the range of 120,000-150,000.

Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, said: “We made significant investment in terms of hiring fresh talent last financial year as well as over the last two quarters in this financial year. We have invested in making these people productive. That investment is now taking shape, coupled with all the cost-efficiency measures.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TCS

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.