TCS looks for a bigger platform play in US market after success in Europe

After seeing success for its products and platforms, especially for universal financial platform BaNCS, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working towards replicating the same in the US, its biggest market so far.

The Mumbai-based IT services major has won an anchor client for BaNCS in the US, and is working towards pitching with the new clients once the project goes live. “We took a very successful platform from the UK and launched it in the US, closing a very large deal around it. The product needs to be localised before being rolled out and we are on target of doing that with ...