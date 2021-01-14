TCS market capitalisation hits all-time high of Rs 12.2 trillion

Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday topped the Rs 12 trillion mark for the first time.



The group flagship firm’s stock closed at a record high of Rs 3,250.15 with a gain of 2.9 per cent, valuing the company at Rs 12.02 trillion. Currently, is India’s second most valuable firm after (RIL) which has a market cap of nearly Rs 12.9 trillion (includes market cap of partly-paid up shares).



India's largest IT services company staged a solid comeback in the September quarter and growth momentum continued in the December quarter as it beat Street estimates on all key parameters like revenue, margin and profits.



Investors are cheering the stock after it signalled a return to double digit growth trajectory in the next fiscal year on the back of ramp up in large contracts and strong order pipeline. The company had last achieved double digit growth on a year-on-year basis in June 2019.



TCS's 7.2 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 8,701 crore came in Q3 which is seasonally weak for Indian IT Growth in all its key segments and geographies helped the company achieve the result. The company said it was its strongest Q3 result in nine years.



Operating profit margins in the third quarter stood at 26.6 per cent, a rise of 160 per cent year-on-year basis, and were ahead of market expectations.





Brokerages have revised the profitability estimate for on the back of third quarter beat.



CLSA increased its FY22 and FY23 earning per share (EPS) by 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, and target price from Rs 3,070 to Rs 3,200 and maintained 'Outperform' rating.



Emkay Global has raised FY21, FY22 and FY23 earnings estimates by 2.8 per cent, 4 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively factoring in Q3 beat.



"We believe that is well poised to benefits from acceleration in cloud adoptions and digital transformation opportunities, considering its end-to-end capabilities. However, valuations are rich. Maintain Hold with a target price of Rs 3,150 (earlier Rs 3,000) at 26x March 23E earnings," Emkay Global said in its review.



Sentiment towards Indian IT stocks has improved as the benefited from a pick up in demand, preponing of digital transformation by clients as well as increased deal wins.





Other brokerages have also upped their target price. The average target price of 39 analysts polled by Bloomberg post results is now Rs 3,320 per share.



TCS and RIL have been playing cat-n-mouse for quite some time in terms of claiming the top slot for India's most valuable company.



But, between April 2020 and October, RIL shares galloped after the company's successful mega fund raising, the largest by any Indian corporate, wherein it sold stakes in its digital (Jio) and retail arms, and also issued shares through a rights issue (Rs 53,000 crore) to RIL shareholders, totalling over Rs 2 trillion.





While the stake sales helped investors arrive at market-driven valuations for its consumer businesses, the uncertain growth environment due to the pandemic saw increased demand for stocks such as RIL that were perceived to be safe havens.



Since October, as uncertainty over economic growth and earnings reduced, RIL has underperformed leading indices while TCS has gained on improved business outlook.



Consequently, the gap between the two has narrowed. Currently, TCS is about Rs 85,500 crore behind RIL in market cap.

