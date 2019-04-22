TCS modernises 150,000 post offices under multi-year deal with India Post

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered India Posts in a multi-year deal to become a multi-service digital hub, modernise the delivery of mail and packages, enhance customer experience, and launch innovative services that will drive new revenues.
TCS will implement Core System Integration deploying an integrated ERP solution that caters to mail operations, finance and accounting, and HR functions, and connects its network of over 150,000 post offices, making this the largest distributed ePostal network in the world.
The solution is built to cater to the department’s immense scale, and future needs.
