TCS Q1 net profit rises 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore; revenue up 11.4%

Market leader (TCS) has performed steadily in the first quarter of 2019-20 by sustaining double-digit growth.

However, the company’s revenue in dollar terms missed the street estimates while a stronger rupee ate into its operating margins.

on Tuesday announced it posted a net profit of Rs 8,131 crore, a 10.8 per cent rise over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, the rise was marginal. During the April-June period, the Mumbai-based firm reported an 11.4 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 38,172 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis while it was 0.4 per cent higher over the preceding quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue was $5.48 billion, up 8.6 per cent YoY, while the rise in constant currency terms was 10.6 per cent.

Bloomberg had estimated its revenue in Q1 of this financial year would be $5.62 billion.

“We have had a steady start to the new financial year. We see customers continuing to spend on their growth and transformation initiatives, and that is showing in our strong order book and deal pipeline this quarter,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director,

The IT services major, which eyes continuing double-digit growth in this financial year, bagged outsourcing contracts worth around $5.7 billion.

This is its fourth consecutive quarter of getting deals of more than $5 billion.

“Deal wins continue to be big but we are working on a high base compared to last year. So, the numbers look stretched but the momentum is there. We are looking to sustain the growth more than acceleration now,” Gopinathan said.

TCS, during the quarter, added four clients that generated more than $100 million in revenue annually, taking the count of such clients to 44.

However, a stronger rupee proved to be a drag on the operating margin, which fell 90 basis points sequentially.

Wage hikes also played a role in margin contraction.

“Currency is a factor as currency depreciation is intrinsic to our model and that could be the only spoiler,” said V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer,

During the quarter, currency appreciation and wage hikes accounted for a 90 basis-point fall in margins, he said. However, the net margin was strongly defended by forex, treasury and tax lines.

Among verticals, revenue growth was mostly broad-based with life sciences & healthcare leading the pack at 18.1 per cent YoY growth. The key BFSI vertical grew 9.2 per cent, while retail & CPG was up 7.9 per cent. The growth in the BFSI segment was however slower when compared with the preceding quarter in which TCS posted around 11.6 per cent growth. "Given the high base and the growth in BFSI, 9.2 per cent (growth) is significant. We see some stress in capital market segment and among European banks. (Except that), the growth remains fairly steady, which is nicely consolidating," said Gopinathan.

Among other verticals, communications & media grew by 8.4 per cent, while technology & services witnessed 7.8 per cent rise in revenue. By the end of June quarter, revenues from digital services contributed 32 per cent to its overall revenue, which grew by 42 per cent in YoY term.

In geographical terms, growth was led by the UK, which rose 16 per cent, while Europe was up by 15 per cent. North America including the US, witnessed 7.7 per cent rise in revenues. "Both continental Europe and UK are still growing significantly at more than 15 per cent for us. (We don't have) no new headwinds to call out at present as the situation remains pretty much similar to what it was earlier," the TCS CEO added.

The IT major added 12,356 employees in the Q1 of FY20 on net basis (taking into account the employee attrition), which is the highest ever employee addition in a quarter in the last five years. On the back of strong demand, the company has issued joining letters to over 30,000 fresh graduates out of which 40 per cent have already on-boarded in Q1 while the rest will join in the ongoing quarter. Consolidated headcount of TCS stood at 436,641 with an attrition rate of 11.5 per cent.

"TCS reported a mixed bag in Q1 of FY20, with revenue coming in below expectations led by a subdued BFSI performance, while margins were largely inline. Digital revenue continues to grow at a healthy pace, and attrition remains under control," said Harit Shah, senior analyst (IT) at Reliance Securities.