TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share

IT major on Friday posted a 7.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3FY21) profit at Rs 8,701 crore. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 8,118 crore in the same quarter last year.



On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit grew 16.4 per cent from Rs 7,475 crore posted for the quarter ended September 2020.



The company's revenue came in at Rs 42,015 crore, up 5.42 per cent YoY and 4.68 per cent QoQ. TCS' revenue stood at Rs 39,854 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 40,135 crore in the preceding quarter of FY21. The revenue rose by 4.1 per cent QoQ and 0.4 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.



Further, the firm announced third interm dividend of Rs 6 per share.



Commenting on the Q3 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company said: "Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter. We are entering the new year on an optimistic note, our market position stronger than ever before, and our confidence reinforced by the continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline."

