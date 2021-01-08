TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q3 preview: Cloud adoption, large deal wins may lift profit by 8% YoY
IT shares in rally; Tech Mahindra's m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Wipro up 5%
TCS Q2 PAT down 7% YoY at Rs 7,475 cr; announces Rs 16,000 crore buyback
TCS m-cap nears Rs 12 trillion mark; stock rallies over 8% in 3 days
TCS to roll out salary hikes for all employees, effective October 1
-
IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Friday posted a 7.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3FY21) profit at Rs 8,701 crore. The firm had posted a profit of Rs 8,118 crore in the same quarter last year.
On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit grew 16.4 per cent from Rs 7,475 crore posted for the quarter ended September 2020.
The company's revenue came in at Rs 42,015 crore, up 5.42 per cent YoY and 4.68 per cent QoQ. TCS' revenue stood at Rs 39,854 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 40,135 crore in the preceding quarter of FY21. The revenue rose by 4.1 per cent QoQ and 0.4 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.
Further, the firm announced third interm dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Commenting on the Q3 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company said: "Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter. We are entering the new year on an optimistic note, our market position stronger than ever before, and our confidence reinforced by the continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU