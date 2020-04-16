TCS Q4 profit falls 0.8% to Rs 8,049 cr; gives final dividend of Rs 6/share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday posted financial numbers mostly in line with the estimates, acknowledging that the industry is in for business disruption because of the pandemic. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Mumbai-headquartered company reported a 0.8 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,049 crore when compared to the last quarter.

"The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter," said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director. "On the positive side, we had very strong deal closures during the quarter. In fact, our order book this quarter is the largest ever, from the time we started reporting the metric.

"Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 39,946 crore, up 0.2 per cent QoQ while in constant currency terms, revenue grew 3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Operating margin expanded 10 basis points to 25.1 per cent—highest in at least four quarters. The directors of the board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share that would be paid on the fourth day from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.

The numbers are largely in line with street expectations. Brokerages (on an average basis) expected net profit or profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter to fall 0.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 8,095.4 crore.

In rupee terms, the company was seen to post 1.6 per cent QoQ growth in revenue at Rs 40,477.1 crore against Rs 39,854 crore in the previous quarter, suggest estimates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen at Rs 10,888.3 crore, up 0.2 per cent QoQ. EBITDA margin was pegged at 26.9 per cent and 27.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

A fall in rupee value is expected to benefit software exports as they bill the majority of the foreign clients in terms of overseas currency. The home currency declined 2.5 per cent against the US dollar in the three months.

"We believe a strong dollar will offset some loss on margins brought by dip in utilisation levels," Edelweiss said in an earnings preview note.