TCS reports net profit of Rs 8,131 cr in Q1FY20; revenue at 38,172 cr

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services company, reported a 10.8% rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its key banking, financial services and insurance segment.
The Mumbai-headquartered company said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to Rs 8,131 crore ($1.19 billion) from Rs 7,340 crore a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of Rs 7,824 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
TCS posted 11.4% rise in revenue.
