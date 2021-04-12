TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15

-
India's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported 15% increased in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021. It was Rs 8,049 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.4% to Rs 43,705 crore as against Rs 39,946 crore a year ago. The company declared dividend of Rs 15 per share.
Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said: “Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge.”
In Q4FY21, TCS added 19,388 employees to its payrolls on a net basis, its highest ever net addition in a quarter. The total headcount stood at 488,649, a net addition of 40,185 during the year. "The workforce continues to be young and very diverse, comprising 154 nationalities and with women making up 36.5% of the workforce," said the IT major which recently announced pay hikes for its employees despite coronavirus pandemic continuing to be prevalent.N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, TCS said: “I am pleased to note that in FY 21, leading organizations partnered with TCS in their growth and transformation journeys. Many of them benefited from our refreshingly different consultative approach to shaping, contracting, executing, and measuring the success of transformation programs, always holding ourselves accountable for the results.” “With the second wave of the pandemic upon us, our top priority is once again to secure the health and personal wellbeing of our workforce across the world. We are looking at ways to expedite vaccinations for eligible TCSers wherever local regulations allow it, and in the meantime, urge everyone to stay safe, step out only if necessary, wear masks and practice physical distancing,” said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer at TCS in a statement.
On Monday, the company's shares on NSE closed 2% lower at Rs 3,250 apiece.
