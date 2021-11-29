TCS takes its digital workforce learning to Swiss Re, other clients

Moving over 520,000 employees on to a work model is no mean feat. Having done so, (TCS) is taking these learnings to help clients digitise their work models. Swiss Re is one such client

For the global IT services firm which has a headcount of 528,748 as of end of September 30, 2021 the shift to a single HR platform started a few months before the pandemic began, when moved its HR solutions to Microsoft’s platform.

Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS, still remembers the early days when the firm began moving away from an existing software platform to a medium for communications on to a Microsoft Office platform. “When we saw the programme and the size of the impact it will create, the first thought where this is such a huge organisation how do we roll it out and other things associated to this. But our entire internal organisation made sure they engage with all of our associates in a very fun way. We developed routines that were automation centric, self-serve, and encouraged the increased adoption of the platform and not be threatened by something new,” added Ganesan.

This programme took shape just when the pandemic hit the world and employees had to move to the work-from-home model. “The velocity with which this was getting adopted within the company was immense. If I remember it correct almost 250,000 employees were using this format within a few month’s timeframe,” added Ganesan.

Having deployed its own platform, Ganesan believes that these learnings are now in the fabric of the teams and they take these to customers. “We have the experiential wisdom of the do’s & don’ts, what works and what does not and more importantly we have the understanding of velocity and scale of such deployment,” said Ganesan.

is working with Swiss Re to build a more social and open digital workspace leveraging the cloud, to drive collaboration and innovation. will help Swiss Re to further develop its future-ready, cloud-based using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations. This will impact over 18,000 end-users.

The Swiss Re deal is important for TCS for two reasons. First, it allows the company to take its own experience of embracing a digital transformation that it carried for itself; and two, the deal fits into TCS new focus of ramping up its growth and transformation strategy.

“This deal is characterised by both these elements, the growth and transformation agenda and the journey of cloud. It is about how we reimagine the workplace experiences for the employees of Swiss Re. This is a brand new work and shaping up a totally different aspect of their organization, which is a workplace,” explained Ganesan.

Deals such as these are also showcasing how players like TCS are taking the cloud strategy along with the hyperscale partners. TCS has streamlined its cloud strategy into strategic units that partners with hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, and its own cloud offerings.

“Our journey with Microsoft began two years back and we have come a long way where we play out on all the three dimensions of cloud. One is Azure, Dynamic 365 business applications and edge computing. We work jointly with Microsoft in the client’s journey to cloud. With Azure we are seeing a strong case for IoT, 5G going ahead,” added Ganesan.