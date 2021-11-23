TCS to build digital workspace for Swiss Re, expands strategic partnership

-
Indian IT services company TCS has expanded its 18-year old strategic partnership with Swiss Re, an international provider of insurance-based risk transfer, to help the European firm a cloud-based digital workspace the to drive greater collaboration and innovation.
TCS will help Swiss Re to further develop a future-ready workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations. Adopting agile ways of working, Swiss Re and TCS will work collaboratively to deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users.
“Accelerating Swiss Re’s journey to become a leading tech and data-led risk knowledge company, we work closely with our partners to co-create new and innovative solutions by leveraging technology and data to drive value for our clients,” said Youngran Kim, Group Chief Technology Officer, Swiss Re.
He added, “Together with TCS and Microsoft, we want to empower our employees with a seamless and secure Digital Workplace experience.”
TCS will help Swiss Re enhance operational excellence through lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function by bringing automation and implementing DevOps best practices.
This deal also reiterates the focus of TCS' strategy to be a growth and transformation partner for its customer.
A focus area for this partnership will be to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organization, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence with the support of edge technologies in the market, which will help Swiss Re to boost its Hybrid Collaboration strategy.
“The key to building an innovative, future-ready organization is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure. TCS is thrilled to expand its long- standing partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies, and help them accelerate their innovation and growth,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.
