TCS to expand ops in New Jersey, hire 1K additional employees by 2023-end

(TCS) announced plans to expand its operations in New Jersey by hiring nearly 1,000 additional employees by the end of 2023 to meet the growing needs of customers to digitally transform their businesses. To nurture a pipeline of local IT talent for the state, TCS will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programs in New Jersey by 25 per cent, expanding teacher training and student programs.

TCS’ Edison Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey. TCS has more than 3,700 employees in the state who provide IT and consulting services across industries, harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software.

“We are thrilled to have expand its footprint in New Jersey and invest in our future workforce by expanding its STEM education programs,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “TCS is creating thousands of highly-skilled jobs and delivering significant economic growth to New Jersey. Our economic mission trip to India in 2019 continues to bear fruit as we have seen deep investments from Indian in our state.”

TCS has been among the top two US recruiters of talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years, said the company is a statement.

“New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS, and we are excited to be a part of its growing reputation as a center of innovation,” said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS.

Over the last five years, TCS has hired nearly 450 students from colleges and universities across the Garden State and has introduced its own student and educator STEM and computer science programs to help build a pipeline of local IT talent in New Jersey.

TCS’ goIT programme, a STEM training initiative which fosters digital innovation and career readiness, has directly impacted over 42,000 students in the US and Canada, including more than 870 students in New Jersey at 25 unique events. Overall, more than 2,900 students in New Jersey have engaged in goIT programming, through teaching curriculums and other programs such as CSEdWeek and STEM Career Accelerator Day. In August 2021, TCS also celebrated the culmination of a month-long goIT STEM Camp with the Edison, New Jersey Board of Education, with 350 students participating.