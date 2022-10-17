JUST IN
Business Standard

Tea Board may modify past order on blending, change to help tea firms, TCPL

Existing notification bars blending imported tea with GI-tagged Indian varieties; Sources said commerce ministry left it to the Board to take a reasoned call on modification

Topics
Tea Board | Tata Consumer Products | Tea board of India

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

India’s exports sank 6.8% in 2021 from a year earlier to 195.5 million kilograms, data from Tea Board India show. (Photo: Bloomberg)
In the backdrop was cheap imports from Nepal, with properties similar to Darjeeling, that had become a spot of bother for the industry

The Tea Board India is likely to modify a notification that prohibited blending any imported tea with Indian varieties that are tagged with Geographical Indications (GI) and tripped domestic procurement of Darjeeling tea by its largest buyer, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 20:07 IST

