TeamLease Edtech, PeopleCert tie up to up-skill corporate execs, graduates

TeamLease Edtech, a learning solutions company, has partnered with Greek edtech unicorn PeopleCert to deliver professional management knowledge and skills to companies and universities in India.
This includes training and certification in the ITIL 4 IT management and PRINCE2 project management global best practices. With this agreement, TeamLease EdTech aims to upskill the Indian workforce to meet high-speed growth in IT and industry.
“As IT employees move through their career, they need to acquire additional skills and reskill themselves as part of their career management. With our partnership with PeopleCert, we can solve this problem for IT companies to ensure that the skillsets of employees remain relevant and up to date through our certification programs,” Jaideep Kewalramani, Chief Operating Officer, TeamLease EdTech told Business Standard.
Based in Mumbai, TeamLease EdTech provides learning solutions to more than 500,000 students and has partnerships with 40 Indian universities across 16 states. It further supports skills initiatives and degree apprenticeships for 5000 corporates and manages over 200 degrees, diplomas, and certificate programmes.
“Corporates are demanding a skilled talent pool, so ITIL and PRINCE2 help in meeting the demand. Meanwhile, university students can gain appropriate entry-level skills to become job ready – and we continue working with them after they join the corporate world to upskill and reskill until they’re ready to become managers,” Kewalramani added.
“As organisations worldwide are facing significant challenges in digital transformation, Indian IT companies can respond by ensuring the entire talent pool is enabled to help their customers in their journey through using ITIL and PRINCE2 among others,” said Vivek Joseph, PeopleCert business development head – APAC.
“TeamLease EdTech, with its network of corporates and universities, is well placed to add value to the entire ecosystem via a partnership with PeopleCert, working closely together to harness the value of global best practices,” he added.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:57 IST
