TeamLease estimates EV charging stations to create 10,000-12,000 jobs

The momentum (EVs) are gaining in India will necessitate setting up of charging stations across the country. This is expected to throw open service jobs as the need for adjacent functions such as charging and repairing catch up with the increasing population of EVs on the road. Starting from the third quarter of FY22, Services, a manpower consulting firm, estimates setting up of charging stations alone will create 10,000-12,000 jobs.

“At least four metros and four cosmopolitan cities are likely to have 60 charging stations each in the first phase. This will create at least 10,000 to 12,000 jobs,” says Sudeep Sen, Business Head, Industrial Manufacturing and Engineering & General Staffing, TeamLease’s Sen said with the EV that have recently announced their market entry plans and the incumbents looking to ramp up production, the recruitment drive by EV is expected to kick-start over the next three to four months.

India sold a total of 155,400 units of EV including electric two wheelers in FY20 against 129,600 units in FY19, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Owing to the pandemic and the supply side disruptions, it’s estimated to have ended FY21 with 140,000 units.

A concerted policy push in the form of a lower GST rate and FAME-2 (Faster adoption and Manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles) have prompted several mainstream automobile manufacturers to enter the EV segment with high speed, contemporary and smart models both in the car and two wheeler segments. With various state governments also doling out incentives to attract buyers, EV adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, is expected to be accelerated over the next few years.



Based on an analysis of key enablers, KPMG expects 10-20 per cent penetration of personal electric cars and 20-30 per cent in the commercial segment by 2030. It forecasts the percentage to be much higher for two- and three-wheelers — 25 per cent to 35 per cent, and 65 per cent to 75 per cent, respectively.

TeamLease’s hiring projections come amid EV including Tesla Motors, Ola Electric announcing their plans to enter the segment. Additionally, incumbents are also looking to ramp up production. Both the moves will kick-start the recruitment drive by EV companies over the next two to three months.

Talent with ‘conducted’ and ‘radiated’ emissions (specialized stream in electrical engineering) background will be in high demand for the top roles. Also, even those who do not have a BE degree but are diploma holders from ITIs (industrial training institutes) with relevant experience of electronic circuits will be preferred for level 4 and 5, said Sen.