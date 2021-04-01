TeamLease estimates EV charging stations to create 10,000-12,000 jobs

-
ALSO READ
Inside Ola's mega factory, India's potential answer to Elon Musk's Tesla
How green are EVs? Long, winding road ahead for electric cars in India
FCEV: New breed of hydrogen-powered electric vehicles India plans to test
Ola Electric's high-stakes ride: Can Aggarwal disrupt India's EV market?
Amazon partners with Mahindra Electric to include EVs in delivery fleet
-
The momentum electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining in India will necessitate setting up of charging stations across the country. This is expected to throw open service jobs as the need for adjacent functions such as charging and repairing catch up with the increasing population of EVs on the road. Starting from the third quarter of FY22, TeamLease Services, a manpower consulting firm, estimates setting up of charging stations alone will create 10,000-12,000 jobs.
“At least four metros and four cosmopolitan cities are likely to have 60 charging stations each in the first phase. This will create at least 10,000 to 12,000 jobs,” says Sudeep Sen, Business Head, Industrial Manufacturing and Engineering & General Staffing, TeamLease. TeamLease’s Sen said with the EV companies that have recently announced their market entry plans and the incumbents looking to ramp up production, the recruitment drive by EV companies is expected to kick-start over the next three to four months.
India sold a total of 155,400 units of EV including electric two wheelers in FY20 against 129,600 units in FY19, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Owing to the pandemic and the supply side disruptions, it’s estimated to have ended FY21 with 140,000 units.
A concerted policy push in the form of a lower GST rate and FAME-2 (Faster adoption and Manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles) have prompted several mainstream automobile manufacturers to enter the EV segment with high speed, contemporary and smart models both in the car and two wheeler segments. With various state governments also doling out incentives to attract buyers, EV adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, is expected to be accelerated over the next few years.
ALSO READ: New breed of hydrogen-powered electric vehicles India plans to test
Based on an analysis of key enablers, KPMG expects 10-20 per cent penetration of personal electric cars and 20-30 per cent in the commercial segment by 2030. It forecasts the percentage to be much higher for two- and three-wheelers — 25 per cent to 35 per cent, and 65 per cent to 75 per cent, respectively.
TeamLease’s hiring projections come amid EV companies including Tesla Motors, Ola Electric announcing their plans to enter the segment. Additionally, incumbents are also looking to ramp up production. Both the moves will kick-start the recruitment drive by EV companies over the next two to three months.
Talent with ‘conducted’ and ‘radiated’ emissions (specialized stream in electrical engineering) background will be in high demand for the top roles. Also, even those who do not have a BE degree but are diploma holders from ITIs (industrial training institutes) with relevant experience of electronic circuits will be preferred for level 4 and 5, said Sen.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU