Tech-ifying kiranas: KhataBook is changing the way groceries work in India

Ask any kirana shop owner as to which part of his work troubles him the most and the answer you are most likely to get is retrieving money from customers who buy goods on credit. The issue is not just limited to kirana shop owners. Small businessmen across the country spend a lot of time and effort in recording transactions on physical books and pursuing defaulting customers.

But technology is finally coming to their rescue. There are now several start-ups in India that are providing tech-based solutions to the centuries-old problem. One among them, KhataBook, has found a place in ...