Tech Mahindra helps bring back over 200 staff and families stuck in US

has facilitated the return of over 210 employees and their dependents who were stranded in the United States due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

A chartered flight carrying the employees and their families took off from Fort Worth International Airport on Monday and is expected to land in Hyderabad tomorrow.

The Mahindra Group firm did not disclose details about the specific reasons behind the rescue operation, but it is learnt that the contingent consisted of associates whose visas had expired and those who travelled for business purposes but could not return due to the travel ban in India on international flights.

"Bringing our US-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees’ safety first, and reiterates Tech Mahindra’s ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis," said C P Gurnani, MD & chief executive officer of the IT firm in a press statement.

The Americas region (consisting of the US, Brazil and Canada) is Tech Mahindra's biggest geographical market and accounts for 48 per cent of its overall revenue as of June quarter. Amid the pandemic, many IT employees are stuck in the due to the expiration of visa or abrupt cancellation of projects. Last month, the Trump Administration also halted work permits through non-immigrant visas till December to in order to protect the domestic workers.

This comes as Bengaluru-based IT firm Infosys had brought back more than 200 people— comprising employees and their family members from San Francisco last week.