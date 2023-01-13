JUST IN
Tech Mahindra opens Google Cloud Delivery Center in Mexico's Guadalajara

Facility will enable customers to modernise infrastructure and manage workloads

Topics
Tech Mahindra | Google Cloud | Mexico

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Indian IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Friday announced establishing a Google Cloud delivery centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, to serve customers across the Americas.

The centre will enable customers to modernise infrastructure and manage workloads, focusing on building a "landscape of solutions" for customers. Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud will help customers advance their digital transformation through solutions covering workload migration to Google Cloud.

“Guadalajara has a booming technology ecosystem and produces most of the IT engineers in Mexico. Therefore, it is ideal for us to open our innovative delivery center for Google Cloud in the region. The new center is a strategic step forward in our partnership with Google to further enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey with faster migration, and optimized business outcomes,” said Sudhir Nair, chief delivery officer & global head--Infra & Cloud Business at Tech Mahindra.

“We are proud to work in partnership with Tech Mahindra and help enable more customers with access to the technologies and expertise needed to simplify their migration to the cloud and unlock new opportunities for growth as they digitally transform for the future,” said Victor Morales, vice president, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud.

The centre will support Tech Mahindra’s collaborators to achieve Google Cloud certification. It will nurture professional certified Google Cloud architects, DevOps, Data, Network and Security Engineers as well as SAP on Cloud, Anthos and CCAI enabled engineers in the region, said the company in a press release.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 17:25 IST

