Tech Mahindra partners with NV to work on blockchain technology solutions

on Friday announced a strategic partnership with domestic blockchain company Nucleus.Vision (NV). Under the partnership, will provide the technology expertise to broaden NV's business reach and will leverage its telecom affiliates to promote the offering at a global level, the company said.

Currently, NV uses blockchain technology in its customer identification platform ION, which allows brick-and-mortar retailers to identify any customer who walks into a store, in real-time, using its proprietary sensor technology.



CEO CP Gurnani said that this collaboration was a testimony of the company's commitment to enable, guide and support start-ups and leveraging next-generation technologies. "The aim of the partnership is to harness blockchain-led innovation, and to channelise it globally, by giving access to our vast and expansive customer ecosystem," he said.



Tech Mahindra also announced the launch of the Eleven 01 Protocol, a blockchain technology ecosystem, in partnership with Eleven 01 Foundation, at the two-day that started in Hyderabad on Friday. Eleven 01 Foundation is a multi-organisation conglomerate that collectively works towards expanding India's blockchain technology capabilities.