Tech Mahindra rejigs top management to accelerate digital transformation

The country’s fifth-largest technology company, (TechM), on Tuesday announced key leadership appointments with an aim to drive the organisation's growth and journey.

The company said Jagdish Mitra, current chief strategy and marketing officer, would now head its enterprise business, the largest business division of the Pune-headquartered firm, which accounts for more than half of its total revenue. Additionally, Mitra, a company veteran of 25 years, would also be responsible for strategic business units, strategic partnerships, and alliances. Manoj Chugh, who currently heads the enterprise business, is joining the Mahindra & Mahindra Group as president for corporate affairs. Chugh had joined in 2013 from server and storage technology provider EMC and contributed majorly to the growth of the company.

Sanjeev Nikore, who heads strategic initiatives at Tech Mahindra, would replace Mitra as the head of marketing.

Nikore joined in 2016.

"I wish everyone a great success in their respective roles. This will help the organisation accelerate the journey as part of the TechMNxt charter. I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," said CP Gurnani, chief executive officer and managing director of Tech Mahindra.

The leadership changes will be effective January 1, 2019.

Earlier this year, Tech Mahindra had announced the appointment of as the chief financial officer to replace Milind Kulkarni who retired this year. The company also appointed Harshvendra Soin, who was heading the Canada Enterprise business of Tech Mahindra, as chief people officer.