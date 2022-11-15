JUST IN
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra to come out with moonlighting policy this month: Report

Many employees working from home during the pandemic took up side jobs without the approval of their parent firm

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IT services major Tech Mahindra is in the final stages of framing its moonlighting policy, which may allow employees to take up side gigs if doing so would not hinder the work at the company, The Economic Times reported. It may roll out the policy this month.

Tech Mahindra joins a list of several IT services majors which are now framing or have already put in place a policy to allow their employees to take up gigs that are not directly in conflict with the parent firm.

Many employees, working from home during the pandemic, took up side jobs without the approval of their parent firm.

Wipro and Infosys previously said they had sacked employees for working for the competition, triggering a debate about whether employees could be allowed to take up side jobs. However, both Wipro and Infosys have said employees can take up gigs that don't come in direct conflict with their primary job.

HCL Technologies, too, has said it does not approve of dual employment but added that it was not a major issue within the company.

Tech Mahindra's global chief people officer, Harshvendra Soin, told ET that the company is looking to allow employees to take up a side hustle for a short duration, mainly over the weekend.

But the work should not be with the competition and in line with the service agreement. Employees should also take written approval from the company before moonlighting. "One needs to be open about it. If you come and take written permission, it's allowed, but there is a process to be followed," Soin told the publication.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 15:18 IST

`
