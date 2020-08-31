Tech-sharing deals put Indian start-ups in fix with China's new controls

China's new rules governing technology exports might put the spotlight further on Indian start-ups which have significant investments coming in from that country. Many of these deals involve co-sharing of intellectual property (IP) or technology as part of the funding tie-up.

China has now added 23 technologies, including personal information push services based on data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI)-interactive interface, voice recogmition and content recommendation analysis to its list of regulated exports. While it is being seen as a knee-jerk reaction coming from ...