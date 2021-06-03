TechEagle gets approval to deliver medicines using drones in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi bats for repealing archaic laws at NITI Aayog meeting
NITI Aayog seeks to bust 'myths' about Centre's Covid vaccination drive
India keen to support drone startups for diverse applications: Hardeep Puri
No pressure on regulator to approve a vaccine, says NITI Aayog's V K Paul
PM Modi to chair 6th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday
-
TechEagle, a leading delivery drone startup, has got official approvals to deliver vaccines and medicines supply in the State of Telangana using drones. This is being done in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, NITI Aayog and World Economic Forum. TechEagle is aiming to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem with on-demand and rapid delivery of medicines and vaccines across the country.
“Drones are capable of saving thousands of lives every day by supplying the essential medicines on time,” said Vikram Singh Meena, founder and CEO of TechEagle. “We are working hard to improve billions of lives by providing easy access to healthcare and e-commerce. We are glad that central and state Govts are keen to induct drones to strengthen the healthcare and logistics ecosystem.”
TechEagle’s drone will transport vaccines in temperature-controlled boxes from the distribution center to primary health centre (PHC) or community health centre and will collect samples in return flight.
TechEagle’s Drone can deliver vaccines up to 70 km distance with a speed of 100 km/h. It can take-off and land from a very small area of 3m*3m.
Singh said safety and security is of paramount importance to the firm. To achieve this , the company has built drones with precision navigation, detect and avoid for manned and unmanned aviation. The process also involves redundant communication, real-time monitoring and extreme weather handling capabilities and autonomous parachute for ultimate failsafe.
“Thus, our drones are fully capable of safe and reliable BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights for package delivery,” said Singh.
Anshu Abhishek, co-founder and chief operating officer of TechEagle said the ongoing pandemic presents a unique opportunity to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into the country’s existing healthcare system to ensure long-term resilience.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), AAI (Airports Authority of India) and all other authorities are working hand in hand with industry members to enable drones for the masses,” said Abhishek.
This week, Google-backed delivery and e-commerce firm Dunzo Digital said it is leading a Med-Air consortium along with industry experts to conduct experimental BVLOS (Below Visual Line of Sight) drone delivery flights for the 'Medicine from the Sky Project'. The aim is to help improve access to healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic. The project aims to serve different districts in the state of Telangana for medical supplies. The impetus will be on enabling emergency medical deliveries which could include Covid-19 vaccines.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU