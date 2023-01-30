JUST IN
TechM net falls 5.3%; enterprise biz crosses $1 bn in quarterly revenue
Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing
GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes
GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption
Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 205 crore
Orient Green Power dec quarter net profit rises 55% to nearly Rs 10 crore
L-T profit misses as infrastructure growth eases; net profit rose 24%
Tech Mahindra's Q3 profit slides 5.3% as expenses jump on macro challenges
Exide Q3 net up 11.38% to Rs 199 cr on price hikes, growth across verticals
Reliance Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 291 cr, expenses rise to Rs 2,126 cr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Upgrade to 5G mobile phones to drive growth, aim 60% biz jump in 2023: POCO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TechM net falls 5.3%; enterprise biz crosses $1 bn in quarterly revenue

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 13,734.6 crore for Q3 - up 19.9 per cent. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 4.6 per cent

Topics
Tech Mahindra | Q3 results

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported a fall of 5.3 per cent in net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-23 (FY23) at Rs 1,297 crore. Sequentially, profit after tax was down 0.9 per cent. Inflation and supply-side constraints pulled the company’s profit down.

TechM’s Q3 performance met with Bloomberg estimates on revenue, but was a miss on net income. Bloomberg estimates expected revenue at Rs 13,522.6 crore and net income at Rs 1,299.6 crore.

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 13,734.6 crore for Q3 — up 19.9 per cent. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 4.6 per cent.

What came as a positive this year was the total contract value of deals signed at $795 million. This was up 11 per cent, compared with the $716 million signed in the second quarter of FY23.

The other milestone that the company crossed this quarter was its enterprise business, which touched the $1-billion quarterly revenue mark.

“In a seasonally weak quarter, we have managed to deliver. We are witnessing moderation in growth, given the tough macroeconomic environment. We will continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services,” said C P Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, TechM.

Overall, the Q3 performance of the company reflected the pressures of the macro environment. For instance, the US geography was down 0.4 per cent sequentially. The company attributed this to pressure in certain verticals, such as banking, financial services and insurance and manufacturing. Europe, however, grew 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“I would not like to take this as a trend, but certain sectors are feeling the impact of the current macro uncertainties a lot more. For instance, discretionary spending in a few business-to-consumer companies has hit the pause button, although no deals or contracts have been cancelled,” said Gurnani.

Headcount for the quarter was down 4.2 per cent QoQ. The company said this was largely due to employee attrition in the BPO segment. Attrition for the quarter was down to 17 per cent, from 20 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“Falling attrition is good. We want to be an agile organisation. Budgeting, hiring, and management of operational metrics should be done on a monthly, rather than a quarterly, basis,” he added.

He said the management team will be meeting every month and will be focused on client needs and market trends.

Rahit Anand, chief financial officer, TechM, said, “Our numbers reflect resilience as we continue to work on the expansion of operating margin. I am confident that our strategy of client centricity and agility, combined with delivery-led transformation, will help us create value for our customers and stakeholders alike.”

AN OVERVIEW

  • Enterprise business crossed $1 billion in quarterly revenue
  • Total contract value signed in Q3FY23 at $795 million — up 11% on-quarter
  • Headcount at 157,068 at the end of Q3 — down 4.2%
  • Softness in BFSI and manufacturing drags US revenue by 0.4% on-quarter

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech Mahindra

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.