Teenager's online petition to save father's job at Jet Airways goes viral

Seventeen-year-old Sanjana Singh's online petition on Change.org to save said her father's job at has already garnered 71,000 signatures.

Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi-based Sanjana writes "I am the daughter of one of the employees. My father has been associated with for more than 20 years. But at this stage , loss of his job will be a huge setback for our family. We would need to compromise with our every dream and aspirations. Even pursuing my education would become quite difficult. The survival of Jet Airways is a necessity for us. We are also citizen of india and the tax payers of nation and we have contributed for the development of nation. Thus seeking help from prime minister is our right." ( Read the entire petition here

The wrote the petition just hours before the ailing airline announced shuttering of operations. In the petition titled 'Saving future of 16,000 Jet Airways employees', she has sought instant financial help for the airline from the government.

Many people took to social media to express their sadness at the turn of events at Jet Airways, which has been flying for more than 25 years.

Announcing suspension of operations, the airline said that after 25 years of sharing "the Joy of Flying with Indian and international guests", it has been forced to take the extreme measure as prolonged and sustained efforts with lenders and authorities did not yield the desired results.

Thousands of employees have been stung by the rapid unravelling of Jet Airways, which, saddled with more than $1.2 billion in debt, grounded all its planes after lenders rejected a plea for emergency funds. Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube told employees earlier this week that the sale would take time and could throw up more challenges, but he was confident the airline would fly again.

Failure would threaten more than 16,000 staff jobs and thousands more tied to the airline, which at its peak operated over 120 planes and more than 600 daily flights.

Several employees have gone three to four months without pay. Many grapple with unpaid bills, overdue home and education loans, school and tuition fees.