Telcos ask govt to auction E&V spectrum bands instead of de-licensing them

-
ALSO READ
AGR case: Telecom companies can use spectrum but not own it, says SC
Telcos must fork out Rs 44,000 crore to replace expired spectrum
AGR case: Professional managers face bigger risk if telcos default
AGR verdict: Will Voda Idea survive? Answer lies in ability to raise funds
Explained: How Vodafone Idea can survive in the three-pronged battle
-
Mobile service providers on Monday asked the Union government to allocate E&V bands of radiowaves via an auction process on an immediate basis instead of de-licensing them.
De-licensing of these bands will “tilt the level playing field” against licensed telecom service providers (TSPs) since they are burdened with various costs like spectrum acquisition, license fee, spectrum usage charge and right of way, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said.
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are part of the association.
“With de-licensing of such important spectrum bands, mobile broadband backhaul would be severely constrained. In addition, neither the roll out obligation can be imposed, nor the operator will be keen on seeking returns on investment as they are not paying any amount for this spectrum. Therefore, efficient use of E & V band cannot be guaranteed,” COAI Director General S P Kocchar said in a letter to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
“This (de-licensing) will prevent TSPs from competing effectively with operators providing services using unlicensed spectrum or acquired through light touch regulation as recommended by TRAI,” COAI said.
Spectrum in E&V bands can be utilised for both high-capacity access spectrum for voice and data services as well as backhaul link spectrum.
Airwaves in the E band, which falls between 71-76 GHz and 81-86 Ghz, and V band, between 57-64 GHz, can transmit data with a speed of around 1,000 megabit per second.
These spectrum bands are mostly used as backhaul, which essentially means they connect the core of a telecom network to the towers to transmit data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU