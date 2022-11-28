JUST IN
5G signals won't interfere with flight operations, telcos reiterate

Senior industry executives say no recent discussions with government on issue of 5G signals interfering with aviation instruments, companies remain open to talks

Subhayan Chakraborty & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Telecom companies have argued the C-band 5G frequencies might not affect the altimeter readings at all because of a safe distance between the operating frequencies.

Telecom companies have reiterated that 5G signals in the allotted frequencies will not interfere with flight operations and discussions on the issue have not been held recently. However, they remain open to talks on codified rules for 5G infrastructure near airports, people in the know said.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:19 IST

