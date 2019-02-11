Govt to begin a special audit of telcos in March; DoT selects 7 auditors

The Union government will, in March, begin a special audit of telecom companies for alleged understating of revenues, causing a loss to the exchequer, it is learnt. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has selected seven auditors to examine the books of mobile phone operators from 2011 to 2018, according to two persons privy to the development.

The audit will be carried out on seven telcos including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio. State-run firms MTNL and BSNL as well as those which have exited or merged with other players will also be audited, one of the sources ...