Telecom companies not the only ones looking at acquiring 5G expertise

Tech Mahindra’s closure of a nearly $1-billion deal from existing client AT&T last week may be the first of many such large pacts expected in the space as telecom companies are not the only ones looking at acquiring 5G expertise, according to experts.

Companies with a strong digital presence across IT services landscape stand to gain even if the deal bundles are smaller. “Companies with a solid presence in telecom practice will certainly be at an advantage to leverage this market opportunity from 5G. While telcos are expected to lead the first phase of technology ...