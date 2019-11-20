Telecom dept may approach Trai again for view on spectrum recommendations

The department of telecommunications (DoT) may again approach the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for reviewing its recommendations on the quantum and pricing of spectrum to be offered in the airwave auctions, scheduled for the current financial year (2019-20). Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has asked the Centre to reserve the 100 MHz quantity of 5G spectrum.

The company, which expects to roll out its 4G services by the end of 2020, wants the airwaves to be reserved for later use. In October, the regulator suggested that DoT give 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band to the ...