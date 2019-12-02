Telecom tariff hike expected to benefit sector, boost its financials

JUST IN
Ram Prasad Sahu & Megha Manchanda  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

The price hikes announced by telecom operators on Sunday is expected to lead to a sharp jump in the operating profit of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio. The new plans across prepaid segments of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are higher on average by 30 per cent and come into effect on December 3.

While Reliance Jio, too, has indicated it would raise tariffs by up to 40 per cent from December 6, it is yet to announce segment-wise tariffs. The price hike is expected to improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) by Rs 30 for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, and annual ...

First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 20:54 IST

