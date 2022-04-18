Telegram launches host of new features to enhance user experience, privacy

-
Telegram Messenger said on Monday that it has launched a series of new and interesting features in its latest update to enhance user chat experience and privacy.
These include custom notification sounds, custom mute durations, new auto-delete menu in profiles, web integration for BOTs, replies in forwarded messages, improved message translations on iOS, improved Picture-in-Picture on Android, and more.
With the latest update, users can turn any sound into a notification tone, whether it is a short audio file, or a voice message.
"They can also create custom alerts through any music or memes," said the company. Sounds added in the notification sound list can be assigned to any chat. Tones currently support audio files and voice messages under 5 seconds up to 300 KB in size.
Telegram earlier supported the feature of temporarily muting chats for 8 hours or 2 days. "With the latest update, users can now mute notifications for a specific duration, like the length of a midday nap or extended vacation," the company announced.
With the new auto-delete feature, users can now auto-delete any chat to make a conversation more confidential or less cluttered. The latest update, enables users to enable flexible timer settings - like 2 days, 3 weeks, 4 months, and more for auto-delete of any chat.
In the latest update, Telegram has added an entirely new dimension to its existing bots, giving bot developers the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript.
Telegram bots can now completely replace any website.
