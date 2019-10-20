Television premiere window shrinks as Reliance Jio threat looms large

Television channels are having to rethink their strategy when it comes to movie premieres, which are high-impact properties that garner both viewership and advertising revenue.

With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms as well as the impending threat of Jio Fiber’s “First Day First Show” service, movie channels are fighting to grab exclusive content ahead of the pack. On October 20, &flix, the English movie channel from the Zee group, will premiere the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Men in Black (MIB): International within five months of its theatrical release in India ...