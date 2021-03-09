Temasek backs future funds of impact investor LeapFrog with $500 mn

Singapore government-backed investment company has committed to invest $500 million in future funds of impact investor Investments. The strategic partnership with will provide with capital for future funds. With these investments will accelerate its investments in India.

“We plan to accelerate our investments into India, investing even more capital over the medium term,” Andrew Kuper, founder and CEO of LeapFrog Investment, told Business Standard. “Our team is actively looking for strong purpose-driven to invest in, whether it be in insurance, savings, pensions, payments, credit, banking or diverse kinds of healthcare,” Kuper added.

In India, LeapFrog has so far deployed capital across nine with the current portfolio including MedGenome, Ascent Meditech, Northern Arc Capital, Fincare, Dvara, NeoGrowth and Magma.

The PE fund said it will continue to make private equity investments in and healthcare businesses across India. “With over a billion people who can and will rise in India, there is an immense opportunity to drive impact investment in this country, to achieve what we call Profit with Purpose,” said Kuper.

As part of the strategic partnership with LeapFrog, will also take a minority stake in LeapFrog and provide growth capital to support the expansion of the LeapFrog team and investment capabilities across Asia and Africa. LeapFrog and its investment process will continue to be managed and controlled by its team of partners, with Temasek taking one non-executive seat on LeapFrog’s management board.

“We believe in the potential of impact investing to unlock the capital to meet these challenges. Our partnership with LeapFrog, with its focus on serving underserved markets, underscores Temasek’s commitment to investing for impact, and the contributions these investments make towards shaping a better world for our communities,” said Benoit Valentin, Head, Impact Investing, at Temasek.

Including this partnership, LeapFrog will receive over $2 billion from global institutional investors since inception. At present LeapFrog is investing from its $750 million fourth fund that it raised in 2018.

The PE player claims that its companies have grown on an average of 30 per cent per year. Its companies have reached 212 million people with healthcare or financial services, and directly provide employment to over 130,000 people.