Temasek invests $50 million in TPG Growth's Asia healthcare platform

US private equity major TPG Growth’s healthcare platform, Holdings, on Thursday said it has raised $50 million (Rs 3.43 billion) from an arm of Singapore's Holdings.

Led by Vishal Bali, targets investment opportunities in single-speciality healthcare businesses. Bali had resigned as Group CEO in December 2014. In the same year, he co-founded home healthcare services provider Medwell Ventures.

has made two investments: Rhea Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which runs a hospital chain under the Motherhood brand, and the other is Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI). Asia Healthcare had bought a 65% stake in CTSI for $33 million in 2016.

The funding will help Asia Healthcare grow and diversify its portfolio, said. ‘‘We will continue to support the existing CTSI and Motherhood businesses, invest in our operating platform, and partner with new businesses that can benefit from the operational know-how that Asia Healthcare offers,” Bali said in a statement.

Since partnering with AHH and in 2016, CTSI has expanded from a single facility to seven. The Motherhood network has also grown significantly since AHH and TPG invested in 2016, expanding its service lines and growing operations from three to eight hospitals. With many more facilities in the pipeline, both CTSI and Motherhood are on track to expand for years to come.

is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. The firm had invested in medical devices firm (formerly Sutures India), which it sold to Apax Partners earlier this year. TPG Growth’s parent TPG has a stake in hospital chain Manipal Hospitals, which is in the race to acquire Ltd.

Temasek's Healthcare's bets in India include Global Health Pvt. Ltd, which runs Medanta Hospital; and HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, which runs the HCG chain of cancer-care hospitals.

invested in Asia Healthcare through its wholly owned arm Sheares Healthcare, which works closely with portfolio to shape healthcare delivery, through innovative, appropriate, and patient-focused care. The deal is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.