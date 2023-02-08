JUST IN
TenderCuts launches new platform HappyChops for local meat outlets

Platform empowers local meat shops with latest tech and robust supply chain; has on-boarded 100 shops in Chennai, plans to rope in another 300 by March, expand to 10 more cities by June

Topics
meat | seafood | Companies

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

TenderCuts
TenderCuts

TenderCuts, India’s leading tech-driven, omni-channel fresh meat and seafood company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its new venture, HappyChops, which is a marketplace that empowers local meat shops with the latest technologies, robust supply chain and accelerated growth.

The company has already onboarded over 100 chicken and mutton shops in Chennai. It plans to rope in 300 more neighbourhood shops by March, and expand to 10 more cities by June.

HappyChops connects meat vendors with their customers online. The platform offers local meat shops a lean supply chain, thereby providing easy access to quality produce, with doorstep delivery at competitive prices. The company also plans to provide these shops with digital payment infrastructure and access to credit and insurance in the near future.

The Chennai-based startup empowers traditional meat shops with digital technologies, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS) platform and automated customer support.

“With Happy Chops, we aim to create a revolution by bringing together the large community of local butcher shops in India and enabling them with cutting-edge technologies and efficient supply chains that we have perfected at TenderCuts over the last seven years. Through this inclusive model, our endeavour is to elevate the customer experience as well as amplify the income potential of partner shops. So far, the response has been phenomenal and we’re excited to see this first-of-its-kind initiative to champion the cause of neighbourhood meat shops, transform the industry,” said Nishanth Chandran, Founder and chief executive officer, TenderCuts.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:57 IST

