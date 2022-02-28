Testsigma raises $4.6 million in seed funding led by Accel, STRIVE

Test platform Testsigma has secured $4.6 million in seed funding led by Accel and STRIVE, with participation from BoldCap and a host of well known entrepreneurs and operators. These include Shanmugam Krishnasamy, co-founder and CTO of Freshworks; Kiran Darisi, co-founder and VP of engineering at Freshworks; Parsuram Vijayasankar, co-founder and principal engineer at Freshworks; Vetri Vellore, CEO of Ally.io; Nitesh Banta, CEO at B12; Ioann Fainsilber, Co-Founder at Pintek, and others.



Testsigma will use the capital to strengthen the core engineering and product team and to build alongside and for a global community of testers, test engineers, and developers.



Testsigma’s open-source test platform is designed to enable modern software development teams to test and release products quickly, continuously, and at scale. This is a problem modern engineers have wanted solved for a long time, and hence the large-scale interest in Testsigma.



Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma, said, “Today’s test stack has made test automation more about writing and maintaining scripts than about taking quality software to market as quickly as possible. What we’re trying to do at Testsigma is not just simplify test automation to speed up the testing, but also make it a sustainable, scalable process in which the tools don’t require ongoing maintenance, freeing up the teams to focus on value delivery instead of building and maintaining scripts and frameworks.”



With an increasing focus on automation and devops, software delivery is faster than ever before. Automated testing is essential for balancing software quality with the accelerated velocity of release cycles, but because the toolchain that is supposed to enable automated testing has many moving parts, test automation becomes a parallel development project in organizations. They also have huge upfront and ongoing resource, tech, and expertise costs.



Thousands of developers, QAs, product managers across the world at teams like Sage, HPE, Netgear, HDFC Life, IEEE, SignEasy, American Psychological Association, Mehiläinen, and more are already using Testsigma throughout their software delivery cycles.



“Test automation is a problem faced by every organization, more so these days when release cycles are getting shorter. We are very excited to partner with Testsigma. It is an incredibly comprehensive, easy-to-use test automation platform that caters to every testing requirement of an organization,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi,partner at Accel.



Testsigma was founded by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy in 2019. The team comes with rich experience in developing enterprise SaaS applications for Zoho, Freshworks, Oracle, HPE.



“These are dev-founders who are building for other devs. Test automation has a problem of fragmentation and we need a collaborative approach to solve this if we are to ship good software. The team’s open-source approach to build a platform for quality seems to be the perfect recipe” added Nikhil Kapur, partner at STRIVE.



Test automation market is growing at a healthy 20 per cent year-on-year and it will be a $50 billion market by 2025. Currently over 80 per cent of the are building their custom test automation stack from scratch, according to a World Quality Report(21-22) over 63 per cent of these are looking for smart testing solutions to speed up the releases.