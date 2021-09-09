TfL signs 10 yr contract with TCS for design, operation of mobility system

IT services major (TCS) has been selected by Transport for (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will reimagine the administration of taxi and private hire vehicles in

Through the contract, valid for 10 years, and with the possibility of a five-year extension, TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, responding to evolving industry trends and customer demands. This deal will impact 115,000 taxis and private hire vehicles.

“TfL is the foremost transportation authority in the world with its innovative approach to managing urban transportation with the use of technology and data. The new TCS-designed technology system will meet TfL’s key objectives, enhance customer experience and enable future requirements including connected, shared, electric, autonomous vehicle registrations," said Amit Kapur, country head, TCS UK and Ireland.

TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation. The system will include an on-demand data and records management system. The new system will be flexible and extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation. TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process.

Graham Robinson, GM, Taxi and Private Hire, TfL, said, “An efficient and effective licensing system is paramount for any regulator overseeing taxi and private hire operations in a world city. We are pleased to have signed this contract with TCS, as it ensures our business keeps pace with technological developments and gives the best possible service to licensees.”

TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees and is a significant contributor to the UK economy and to local community initiatives across the country.