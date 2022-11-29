JUST IN
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
Britannia Industries enters into a JV with French cheese maker Bel SA
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
Airtel Business wins TPWODL mandate to power 2 lakh smart meters with IoTs
Have OTT players pay telecom firms usage charges, COAI writes to DoT
Jack Ma enjoys hot spring, ski resort in Japan as protests erupt in China
Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives
Gland Pharma to acquire French firm Cenexi Group for Rs 1,000 crore
Meta pledges $1 mn for extended reality fellowship programme in India
GeM crosses Rs 1 trillion in gross merchandise value, shows data
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Britannia Industries enters into a JV with French cheese maker Bel SA
Business Standard

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

DGCA asks telcos to ensure a buffer zone amid fears of C-band 5G interfering with aircraft altimeters

Topics
Civil Aviation Ministry | Telcos | 5G in India

Surajeet Das Gupta 

5g
The move by DGCA has come due to concerns raised globally that the 5G band could interfere with the aircraft radio altimeters, especially as many of the aircraft are of old vintage which could have an impact on their safety.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked telecom companies to create a buffer and safety zone to ensure mitigation measures while implementing C-band 5G spectrum in and around an airport, in view of safety concerns for aircraft operations.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.