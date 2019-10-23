The Body Shop launches its first-ever television campaign in India

The world over, consumers say they are becoming more concerned about the impact brands have on the planet. But studies show there is a huge gap between what consumers are saying and what they are really buying.

So how can brands bridge that gap? Experts say brands need to tell better stories during the shopping experience to get consumers to make more ethical choices. One brand that has consistently tried to do that is The Body Shop — it has a compelling ethical message behind the branding of its products. Its new piece of communication in India — the first ever television ...