The edtech founder who wants students to discover their innate talent

In early 2000, when Saurabh Saxena was at IIT Roorkee, he realised that the education system is like a conveyor belt. Everyone is put on that conveyor belt and never gets the time to understand what she or he really wants to do. “I worked so hard to get into one of the top engineering colleges in the country and while I was there, the last thing on my mind was engineering.

I spent four years learning something that was not my passion,” says serial edtech founder Saxena. Six months into his first job, he understood his interest was in education. He could see the gaping holes ...