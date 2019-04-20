The Empire strikes back: How print media is winning the internet

Gautam Sinha, a soft-spoken techie, joined Times Internet or TIL in 2007 as chief technology officer. Soon after Satyan Gajwani, a part of the promoter family, took charge as head of new media in 2008, Sinha became chief operating officer and then CEO in 2016. The idea was to put technology at the centre of the internet arm of one of India’s largest media firms.

TIL was to be a products company not a digital or media one. It had been trying to chip away at the internet since 1995. This was its big gambit and it worked. In February 2019, Times Internet had Rs 1,300 crore in ...