The fall of Reliance Industries' capital expenditure: Here're the details

The fall in capex is in line with the management's guidance

Amritha Pillay 

RIL’s capex was at Rs 19,100 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, its lowest since the third quarter of FY18, when capex was at Rs 17,300 crore. The fall in capex is in line with the management’s guidance, indicating an end of its capex cycle and focus on reducing debt.

First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 01:22 IST

