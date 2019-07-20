The family will remain in control of Apollo Hospitals: AHEL's Sunita Reddy

Promoters of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) are looking for a strategic partner in the education business, which is independent of the listed entity, in order to bring down their pledged shares in it. In AHEL, the promoters hold 34 per cent of the stake, of which 75 per cent is pledged.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director and a promoter of AHEL, told Gireesh Babu how the family plans to bring down the level of pledged shares. Edited excerpts: What are the plans to release the promoters’ pledged shares in AHEL? We will reduce it by almost 50 per cent with the stake sale in ...