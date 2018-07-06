The new Volvo XC40 Sports Utility Vehicle, ready to take on the big guns

The Volvo plant in the port district of Ghent in western Belgium has been witnessing a lot of action of late. Ever since the XC40, a compact luxury SUV, was launched globally in late 2017, production at this plant has been ramped up as a result of massive global demand. The same plant will now be catering to the Indian market when it begins exporting the XC40 to India.

It was well past 2 pm when I landed in Hyderabad to test drive the XC40. With only a few hours to sundown, I had to quickly finish the drive and also wrap up the shoot. So as soon as I was handed the keys, I drove off towards ...