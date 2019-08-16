The Range Rover Sport review: It is an SUV with a sense of occasion

Built mostly in aluminium, this top-of-the-line SUV is Jaguar Land Rover’s answer to the keenly contested SUV line-up that includes Audi’s Q7, BMW’s X5, and Mercedes-Benz’s GLE and the Volvo XC90. So what sets it apart? For starters, it’s no secret the Range Rovers have a blue-blooded fan base with Queen Elizabeth II having been spotted in the originally British badge for years, and across its product range.

Sitting in the Range Rover Sport is experience enough to gauge what makes it such a hot favourite. The Range Rover Sport is a car you climb into ...