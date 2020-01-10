The revamped Jaguar XE poses a convincing challenge to German dominance

In the luxury sedan market, which is dominated by the German trio of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, it has always been a challenge to find an alternative that offers a similar experience — until now.

With its new, second generation entry-level sedan, the XE P250 SE (top-end variant), Jaguar-Land Rover brings a car that offers a driving experience geared for those who enjoy being behind the wheel. The vehicle has a sleek silhouette that tapers aerodynamically as it slings toward a well-defined nose marked by the car’s logo in red, one that you also see emblazoned on the rims ...