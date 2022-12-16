JUST IN
The rise and rise of QSR: Number of start-ups up 23% since 2016
$1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB
ONDC requires massive efforts before it goes public, says DPIIT secy
Tata Motors subsidiary signs deal with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses
Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s, say sources
Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists covering Musk, his company
Fintech firms Razorpay, Cashfree can't onboard new merchants for now
Court lifts I-T department's block on Xiaomi's Rs 3.7K-crore funds
IDBI Bank third lender to drag Siti Networks to bankruptcy court
ReNew signs pact with Microsoft India to supply 150 MW green energy
You are here: Home » Companies » News
$1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The rise and rise of QSR: Number of start-ups up 23% since 2016

There were 34 companies added to the segment in 2016

Topics
QSR | McDonald's | quick service restaurants

Anoushka Sawhney  |  New Delhi 

QSR

The quick service restaurant (QSR) segment has been in the news with McDonald's expansion in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on QSR

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.