JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Textile houses step up antiviral apparel launch as Covid-19 cases spike
Business Standard

The Rs 16 question: How Kerala lost Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani

While Adani's bid was almost thrice as much as GMR's, the Kerala govt's KSIDC would still have won the airport if it had quoted Rs 16 more. Sai Manish explains how

Topics
Thiruvananthapuram airport | Adani  | GMR Airports

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

Of the six airports bagged by the Adani group, the most controversial has been the Thiruvananthapuram airport, with its lease being challenged in courts by the Kerala government. It now emerges that the Kerala government lost out to the Adani group while bidding for the airport by just Rs 16 per passenger.

Government data show that there were three bidders for the Thiruvananthapuram airport: Adani Enterprises, the state government’s Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and GMR Airports. None except GMR, which operates the Delhi airport, had any experience in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.