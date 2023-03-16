JUST IN
India likely to overtake America in 5G roll-out by year-end: Ericsson CEO
Lenovo will end FY23 with over 5 mn made-in-India products: MD Katyal
India as a delivery hub is very significant for us: RWS Holdings CEO
Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO
We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora
'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'
No slowdown in FY24 tractor sales even if El Nino hits: John Deere's Jagtap
We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel
We plan to capture just 4% of mkt in 4 yrs: Prestige Estates' Irfan Razack
Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Scam-call blocker Truecaller opens first India office in Bengaluru
icon-arrow-left
Foxconn Technology plant in India to assemble Apple AirPods in India
Business Standard

India likely to overtake America in 5G roll-out by year-end: Ericsson CEO

'We are the biggest contributor to the standards of O-RAN', said BÃ¶rje Ekholm

Topics
Ericsson | Telecom | Ericsson India

Surajeet Das Gupta 

Borje Ekhlom
Borje Ekhlom, CEO, Ericsson

Börje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, one of the key telecom gear suppliers to telcos, spoke to Surajeet Das Gupta during a visit to New Delhi about India’’s 5G journey. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ericsson

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.